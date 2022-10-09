Indications have emerged that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has concluded plans to marry two more wives weeks after getting married for the fourth time to Olori Mariam Anako, from Ebira in Kogi State.

It was gathered that the revered monarch will further be getting married to Tobi Phillips and Ashley Adegoke soon.

Tobi Phillips is a graduate of Marine Science from the University of Lagos and a former Beauty Queen. It was initially speculated that she would be replacing Olori Zainab Wuraola who walked away from her marriage to the Osun monarch.

The Ooni eventually married Prophetess Silekunola Naomi, but the marriage that was blessed with Prince Tadenikawo Ogunwusi ended in December 2021.

Queen Ashley on the other hand, is a chartered accountant and currently runs an NGO that caters to less privileged kids and widows through the Ashley Adegoke Foundation.

She has a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich, and currently runs her businesses in the United Kingdom.

It was further gathered that an invitation to the traditional wedding of Ashley Adegoke, also princess from the Lafogido royal house, is already in circulation.

It would be recalled that Ife high chiefs had made it clear in one of the traditional weddings of the monarch that the Ooni by virtue of his status is a polygamist.

