A Lagos State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba has ordered the remand of an alleged gangster, Lateef Isah in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service for allegedly shooting one Temitayo Obifemi to death.

The Magistrate, Lateef Owolabi gave the order after Isah, whose address was not provided, was arraigned before him by the police on a six-count charge of murder, conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and willful damage.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Josephine Ikhayere told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 26 and April 23 at about 1:00 p.m. and 10:15 a.m., respectively, at the Orile-Iganmu area of Lagos State.

Ikhayere also informed the court that the defendant also destroyed the front and back windscreens and side mirrors of a Mitsubishi Space Wagon car with registration number KRD 334 FM.

She also claimed that the damaged vehicle belonged to one Shamsudeen Abdul-salam and it is worth N3.5 million.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendant harmed one Tajudeen Oyinloye by stabbing him with a knife multiple times.

The plea of the defendant was not taken because the Magistrate Court lacks the jurisdiction to try a case of murder.

But Ikhayere asked the court to remand the defendant pending when the state’s Director of public prosecutions (DPP) would issue a legal advice on the allegations.

The defence counsel, Mrs. Christiana Afokaranmi, did not object to the remand application.

The Magistrate Owolabi has adjourned the case until November 4 for mention and to receive the legal advice.

The charge against the defendant read in part: “That you, Lateef Isah, and others at large, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: murder and attempted murder contrary to and punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.’’