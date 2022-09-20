Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja IIl has warned the Federal Government and university lecturers against pushing Nigerian youths to the wall by failing to end the lingering strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking with newsmen shortly before he began the annual 7-day seclusion rite as part of activities marking the annual Olojo festival in Ile-Ife said the government must as a matter of core urgency end the ongoing ASUU strike to avert the looming anger of Nigerian youths.

The Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) said he would use the spiritual moment of seclusion as a point of contact to God almighty towards resolving all issues in Nigeria as the country gears up for next year’s General election.

“The youth are angry and no one can blame them for that. Just imagine the number of months they have been kept out of school, ASUU and government must unite and end this because we cannot handle the anger of the youth if they go out of control. They have started blocking highways and even threatening to lock the airports, that is an indication that they have been pushed to the wall.

“This is my seventh year on the throne and I have been serving humanity with special focus on the youth of our country. Apart from investing hugely in human capital development and capacity building, I have engaged many of the youth as handlers of my projects and they have shown excellence in leadership. So I appeal to our government to look at this direction and make the necessary amendment.’’