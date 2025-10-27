One year after launching its landmark N1.2 billion, 10-Year Scholarship Programme to support education and youth development, OPay is set to host the Empowering Futures Conference 2025 on October 31 at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

The conference will bring together stakeholders from academia, the private sector, and the media to reflect on the milestones achieved in the past year and discuss how greater collaboration can amplify the impact of social investments in Nigeria.

Since its inception, OPay’s N1.2 billion Scholarship Programme has become a cornerstone of the company’s corporate social responsibility vision. In its first year alone, the programme has successfully onboarded 20 tertiary institutions nationwide, enabling hundreds of students across all six geopolitical zones to access financial assistance for tuition, accommodation, and essential study materials.

This inaugural edition of the Empowering Futures Conference will celebrate this progress and mark the official unveiling of the OPay CyberLab Initiative, a forward-looking project aimed at advancing digital literacy and innovation across Nigeria’s higher institutions.

This edition will also spotlight the Graduate Recruitment Initiative, which connects top graduates with job opportunities within OPay’s ecosystem. Together, these programmes reflect the company’s broader mission to empower the next generation with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in a digital economy.

“At OPay, our belief is simple — access to quality education and technology creates lasting change,” said OPay’s chief commercial officer, Elizabeth Wang. “Through the Scholarship Programme, Graduate Recruitment, and now the CyberLab Initiative, we’re helping young Nigerians turn potential into purpose. The Empowering Futures Conference is our way of celebrating these strides and inspiring even greater collaboration for national impact.”

The Empowering Futures Conference 2025 represents a defining milestone in OPay’s CSR journey — celebrating achievements, unveiling new initiatives, and reaffirming the company’s commitment to empowering Nigerian youth through education, innovation, and opportunity.