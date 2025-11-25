The Federal Government has dismissed reports suggesting that open grazing has been banned across the country, describing the claims as misleading and not reflective of its current livestock development policy.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said in a statement on Tuesday that the government has not announced any nationwide prohibition of open grazing.

He explained that the administration was instead implementing a phased and well-coordinated transition from open grazing to modern ranching systems.

Mukhtar said Nigeria currently has 273 gazetted grazing reserves spanning more than 4.5 million hectares, adding that the Federal Government was working with state governments to revitalise and equip the reserves for effective use by pastoralists and other livestock operators.

He noted that the transition plan did not seek an abrupt end to open grazing but aimed to provide practical, sustainable alternatives that boost productivity, reduce conflicts and strengthen the country’s livestock ecosystem.

“Pastoralists, like every other economic group, require a structured business environment. The grazing reserves provided by law are meant to serve as business premises for all livestock activities. Our responsibility is to upgrade these reserves and facilitate their proper utilisation,” he said.

The Ministry urged Nigerians to disregard unfounded reports and rely solely on official government channels for accurate information on livestock development policies.