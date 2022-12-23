Operation Deliver FCT for APC, a strategic team, has commenced mobilisation for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, with a target of 70 percent of the total votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group was launched and its grassroots mobilisers across all the polling units, wards and Area Councils inaugurated yesterday in Abuja.

The team coordinator general, Dr Ene Lilian Ogbole, disclosed during the inauguration that modalities have been put in place to canvass votes for Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

Ogbole urged Nigerians to cross-check properly the competence past anticidents of candidates before voting in the 2023 presidential poll.

According to her, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has legacy achievements despite economic challenges among which was the second Niger Bridge and several road projects across the country.

She said Tinubu’s past records as Lagos State governor for eight years are the credentials giving him the quality to be the most qualified person to emerge Nigeria’s next president.

Ogbole described Tinubu as the most liberal Nigerian among those contesting, adding that the APC presidential candidate had positively impacted the lives of most Nigerians that came his way not minding their religion, tribe of statues.

ADVERTISEMENT

On strategies they are adopting to deliver FCT to Tinubu, she said, “Well, it’s a Herculean task, no doubt. But we have our modalities in place and we are working assiduously day and night to ensure our task is achieved.

“We are moving from place to place, mobilizing the people en masse, speaking to their conscience and letting them see reasons why they should vote for Ahmed Bola Tinubu because he is a man that can redesign, reposition and take Nigeria to greater heights,” she added.

On her conviction that APC will win FCT unlike in 2019, Ogbole said, “We are giving 110 percent assurance. In fact, I want to let you know very categorically now that Asiwaju will get 70 percent and the rest will share 30 percent because our modalities are in place already. Besides, Asiwaju himself is an asset. He has been able to sell himself to the people. He has done a lot and impacted so many lives. I think It is going to be a different ball game altogether.

“People know him and know what he can do. They know that he’s intelligent, brilliant, a visionary leader, and above all, an icon of mentorship. This is what we want. We want people that can mentor our young people – people that are designed to position us and also see reasons why we should be men and women of goodwill to serve our nation to bring about paradigm shifts that will uplift our society for the betterment of all and sundry.”

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers of various ethnic groups in attendance, Chief Amos Garba of Mapa community in the FCT assured that he would work with residents in his community to deliver votes for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket come 2023.

Chief Garba said: “I must thank the coordinator of Operation deliver FCT for APC because she was the first to visit our village with the gospel of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. So, we have assured her that in the 2023 elections, we are for Tinubu and we will deliver for him.”