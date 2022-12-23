The Court of Appeal Sokoto Division has affirmed the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu.

The Federal High Court Gusau had in November upheld the primary election of Zubairu in a judgement delivered in the suit filed by Abdurraham Muhammad Tumbido who claimed malpractice in the primary election.

Tumbido had approached the appellate court challenging the judgement of the lower court presided over by Justice Aminu Bappa Aliyu given on 27th November, 2022 in Gusau.

Some of the prayers by the appellant included the need for the court to declare the primary election which produced Abdulmalik Zubairu as the APC candidate for Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency as invalid, citing violation of the APC constitution and guidelines issued by the party during the primary as reason to approach the court.

In its judgement however, the three man panel of justices, lead Justice M.L Shu’aibu, said the Court upheld the judgement and dismissed the appeal instituted by Tumbido for lack of merit.

Shading more light on the judgement, counsel to the defendant, Barrister P M Lasco Esq, said the judgement has put to rest any doubt on the candidature of Zubairu in the election.

“Hon. Abdulmalik Zubairu is the authentic candidate of APC for Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency in the 2023 election” said Barrister Lasco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the judgement, the defendant, Zubairu, thanked Allah SWT for making him victorious for the second time and appealed to the appellant to set aside the grievances and join him to win.

He said they were old time friends and faithful members of the same party, the APC.