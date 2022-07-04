The founder and general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has come to the aid of popular Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

Recall there were reports that Aguba was spotted sleeping on the streets and by roadside shops after becoming homeless.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the actor sleeping on the streets and by roadside shops.

Following pictures of Aguba’s condition, Apostle Chibuzor reacted via his verified Twitter handle, offering to accommodate and feed the embattled actor.

The cleric wrote: “Who knows the contact of this actor should tell him to contact me immediately.

“Instead of him sleeping on the streets, I Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere G.O of OPM is giving him free accommodation in one of the OPM free estates. With free feeding.”

Apostle Chinyere had recently offered the parents and siblings of Deborah Samuel, a slain student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State, who was killed over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto.