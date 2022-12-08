Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has chided the opposition political parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) insisting that they have nothing to offer the state.

Speaking at campaign rallies in the state, the governor said the opposition was merely seeking power to squander the savings made by his administration.

He reminded the opposition politicians in the state that his administration initiated and completed some laudable projects including modern markets and bus terminals, and, the Lafia cargo airport.

“Before now, all they say was that Engineer Sule is not capable of doing anything except building markets”

“Despite the criticism, they called asking to use the airport. I am tell them, it is Engineer Sule that completed that airport, they again requested to use the newly built Keffi square, I told them it is Engineer Sule that initiated and built the square.

“As a matter of fact, before even reaching the square in Keffi, the opposition will first have to pass through the newly constructed ancient Antau bridge which we built” Sule added.

Governor Sule said his administration introduced reforms aimed at bringing about sustainable development to the state insisting that such reforms are visible to all.

He accused the opposition of being driven by inordinate quest for power, and hence not able to acknowledge that, in just three years, his administration is radically changing the face of infrastructures in the state adding “for the first time in the history of the state, salary of workers are paid even before the monthly federal allocation is received”.

When the campaign train reached the palace of the Esu Karu, Luka Panya Baba, Engineer Sule disclosed that contract for the construction of the Masaka-Luvu road has been awarded, with the contractor already on site to begin work.

He said contract has also been awarded for the construction of bridges across the road linking Gurku to Panda even as he promised to also upgrade traditional titles in Karu local government council.

Engineer Sule said a cardinal principle of his administration is to identify and bring to each local government areas of the state what is best for the area, stressing that Karu local government council is the investment hub of the state.

“What we have in Awe is agriculture that will hold Nasarawa state. What we have in Keana is oil production that will hold not only Nasarawa state but the entire north. In Uke, we have the possibility of gold,” he stated.