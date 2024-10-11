Advertisement

Nigeria’s opposition lawmakers coalition has backed the emergence Yayari Ahmed Mohammed as the new Acting National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and as well expressing its full support for the sack of former acting chairman, Umar Illya Damagun.

Recall that following the suspension of Amb. Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of the party and others on Friday, the PDP and its National Working Committee (NWC) approved the appointment of Alhaji Yayari Ahmed Mohammed, who was until the appointment the National Treasurer of PDP, as the new Acting National Chairman.

The statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of PDP read in part, “Sequel to vacancy that originated as a result of the suspension of the Acting National Chairman Umar Damagun and few others. Yayari been the highest ranking officer in the NWC from the North, naturally assumed the position pending the upcoming NEC meeting where North Central Zone will be allowed to produce a substantive Chairman for the Party.

“The appointment which takes immediate effect is pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017). The NWC calls on all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholder and members of our great Party to remain focused at this critical time especially as the NWC commences arrangements towards the holding of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for Thursday, 24th October, 2024.”

Reacting to the development, spokesperson of Opposition Lawmakers Coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement said there’s jubiliation in various quarters as PDP faithful, supporters and stakeholders were very happy with the development.

According to him, with the removal of Damagun, transformation of PDP will begin, as the party has faced many setbacks and challenges due to alleged Damagun’s anti-party activities and frolicking with the party’s enemies.

The lawmaker urged PDP Governors and stakeholders to meet to stop Damagun, whom hem accused if being an APC agent alongside their Pro-Wike APC group, from further destroying the party.

The statement read, “The news of Damagun suspension is a welcome development, there’s jubiliation everywhere, PDP faithfuls, supporters and stakeholders are very happy with this development. Damagun has been working with our enemies to destroy the party and render it incapable of contesting the 2027 elections.

“With the removal of Damagun, transformation of PDP will begin, as the party has faced many setbacks and challenges due to Damagun anti-party activities and frolicking with the party’s enemy Nyesom Wike. I urge PDP Governors and stakeholders to meet to stop Damagun who is an APC agent alongside their ProWike APC group from further destruction of the Party.”