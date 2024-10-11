Advertisement

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday rejected the new bail application by detained Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan.

In his ruling on the motion for bail on medical grounds, Justice Nwite rejected the request, maintaining that renowned Nigerian medical experts were already managing his health.

He however ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service to refer Gambaryan to a standard hospital in Abuja for treatment for three days to two weeks under security supervision.

The Judge subsequently adjourned the case to October 18, November 22, and 25, for the continuation of trial.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Gambaryan’s lawyer, Mark Mordi (SAN), previously argued on September 4 that his client’s health was “perilous.”

He stated that Gambaryan required surgery for a herniated disc and psychiatric care due to depression and anxiety.

Mordi requested a six-week bail for Gambaryan to seek proper medical attention outside the prison, citing inadequate care in custody.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, objected to the defense’s claims, arguing that they exaggerated the severity of Gambaryan’s condition.

He contended that the second defendant could receive treatment while being detained at Kuje Correctional Facility, asserting that his health was not serious enough to warrant bail.

Iheanacho noted that Gambaryan had been taken to top medical institutions, including the State House Clinic and Nizamiye Hospital, and that a medical report from the State House Clinic indicated he had refused medication and treatment.

He further stated that reports from Nizamiye Hospital showed that Gambaryan received comprehensive care and had exhibited no health deterioration.

Iheanacho reiterated that it had not been demonstrated that Gambaryan’s health condition could not be managed by the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He stated, “Experts have been engaged, and the NCS is taking care of him. The results so far show no serious illness. Complaints have been sent to the National Security Adviser.”

Nwite stated that the current bail application amounts to an abuse of the court process because Gambaryan has a pending appeal against the refusal of the first bail.

He added that there are no new facts in the fresh bail application regarding medical care, as the EFCC has shown that Nigerian authorities and hospitals are capable of treating Gambaryan.

He added that since an appeal has been filed, a lawyer is restrained from re-litigating, especially having not withdrawn that appeal.

“On this leg alone, this bail application is bound to fail,” he said.