The special taskforce in charge of security in Jos and environs, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has arrested two men and recovered weapons from where they were operating an illegal arms factory in Vom, Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

The media officer of OPSH, Captain Oya James, while parading two suspects and their various weapons manufactured at the OPSH headquarters at the weekend said ownership of illegal arms by individuals and groups as well as proliferation of illegal weapons manufacturing factories were the key causes of crises in Plateau and environs.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that Micheal Dung (33) and Yusufu Pam (43) were involved in the illegal production of different calibers of weapons locally in Vom, Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

According to him, from there they sell to their customers in different parts of the country.

He added that the factory was involved in mass production of various firearms, ammunitions and other dangerous weapons, stressing that the weapons pose grave threat to the security and stability of the state and the nation at large.

According to the media officer the men will be charged to court immediately after investigations are concluded.

He said OPSH would continue to intensify operations to identify and apprehend more individuals involved in the illegal manufacturing and circulation of weapons, while urging the members of the public to support their efforts by providing any relevant information that can assist them to discharge their duties.