“Orijin”, Nigeria’s alcoholic beverage, has been named the official alcoholic beverage sponsor of the prestigious Ojude Oba Festival, scheduled for June 8, 2025, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Recognised globally as one of Africa’s most vibrant cultural festivals, Ojude Oba annually draws thousands to honour the revered Awujale of Ijebuland. Famed for its spectacular displays of colour, captivating age-grade processions (Regberegbe), and spirited celebrations, Ojude Oba encapsulates the pride, unity, and timeless traditions of the Yoruba people.

Commenting on this culturally significant partnership, Girish Sharma, managing director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria Plc, producers of Orijin, shared: “Orijin is more than a beverage—it is a bold statement of cultural pride. Our mantra, ‘My Roots, My Power,’ speaks directly to our unwavering belief in the strength of African traditions. Sponsoring Ojude Oba embodies our purpose of celebrating life every day, everywhere, by bringing people together in honour of shared heritage and identity. We’re excited to support this remarkable expression of Nigerian culture and reinforce the values that bind us as a community.

Amplifying the brand’s strategic vision behind the collaboration, Marketing & Innovation director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Olayinka Bakare, stated: “At Guinness Nigeria, our vision of ‘Building for More’ inspires us to create experiences that unite communities, celebrate diversity, and drive cultural pride. Partnering with the Ojude Oba Festival aligns perfectly with our mission to foster deeper connections and unforgettable moments. With Orijin, we are proudly championing Nigeria’s rich traditions while boldly paving the way for future generations.”