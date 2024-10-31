The Kwara State Health Insurance Agency has announced an upward revision of the health insurance premiums among the enrollees in the state, effective from December 1, 2024.

The review of the premiums was done “to accommodate the rising costs of drugs, consumables, and provider payouts to continue providing high-quality healthcare services,” the executive secretary of the agency, Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter said .

She described the increment as a difficult decision for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Abdulrazaq and the agency, “given the continuing economic hardships that many families face, and despite the result of the actuarial reviews done”.

She, however, said that the scheme needed to adjust the old premiums to accommodate the rising costs of drugs, consumables, and provider payouts to continue providing high-quality healthcare services.

Jetawo-Winter, who said that reviews are supposed to be done every three years, added that Kwara State had not reviewed the premiums in the last seven years.

She also said that the adjustments had been considered and implemented in most states in country long before now, especially after the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“The NHIA just increased all their drug and consumable tariffs and capitation to their providers. The pricing of these tariffs is derived from premiums, paid by enrolled beneficiaries.

“Kwara State is the last state to adjust tariffs nationwide, while other states continue to review even after their already increased premiums.

“Why this adjustment natters? Despite the premium increase, Kwara State Health Insurance remains one of the most affordable and reliable ways to access healthcare. By paying a flat premium, residents can avoid the financial stress of sourcing funds for unexpected medical expenses for a full year, and renewable afterward.

“The scheme ensures access to healthcare services for 365 days a year, covering registration, consultations, investigations, admissions, treatments, surgeries, drugs and consumables, etc. as outlined in the benefits package.

“Even with these new premiums, the scheme continues to be heavily subsidized, meaning Kwara residents still enjoy significantly reduced healthcare costs, compared to paying out-of-pocket expenditures for medical services.

“The new rates will not affect existing policies, but renewals on and after the commencement date will attract the updated premiums,” Jetawo-Winter said.