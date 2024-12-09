The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has commended President Bola Tinubu for taking decisive steps to implement the recommendations of the Oronsaye Report, a landmark document aimed at restructuring Nigeria’s public service.

According to a statement by the director, information in SGF office, Segun Imohiosen, Senator Akume made the remarks during an interview on TVC’s ‘Politics on Sunday’, where he emphasised that the implementation of the report would end the duplication of functions among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), thereby ensuring greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness in governance.

“The Oronsaye Report has been sitting idle since it was submitted to the previous government without action. However, President Tinubu has taken the bold step to commence implementation of parts of the report,” Akume noted. “This is a clear demonstration of the President’s commitment to reforming the public sector for the benefit of the government and the people.”

He highlighted that policy decisions linked to the report were being fine-tuned to ensure a smooth implementation process, preventing any disruption to the system. “The focus is on avoiding overlaps and redundancies in government functions. These reforms are not arbitrary; they are meticulously designed to strengthen governance and ensure effective service delivery,” he said.

Addressing broader governance issues, Senator Akume urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s vision for national prosperity.

He called for unity in navigating the complex challenges facing the country, underscoring that sustainable solutions take time to develop.

On other pressing issues, the SGF reaffirmed the government’s commitment to economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies.

He described the move as a necessary decision in the best interest of Nigerians. To cushion the impact, he pointed to initiatives such as the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and conversion kits as practical alternatives to stabilize the economy and ease the burden on citizens.

Speaking on the long-standing issue of local government autonomy, Senator Akume revealed that a 10-man Inter-Ministerial Committee was working diligently to enforce the Supreme Court’s ruling on financial independence for local governments.

He assured that their report would soon be submitted, paving the way for greater accountability and resource allocation at the grassroots level.

Senator Akume appealed to Nigerians to rally behind the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda, describing it as pivotal to achieving lasting prosperity. “We must come together as a nation and support the President’s efforts to deliver on his mandate. The journey may be challenging, but the destination will undoubtedly benefit every Nigerian,” he said.

The Oronsaye Report, submitted during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, has long been regarded as a blueprint for overhauling Nigeria’s sprawling and often inefficient public sector. Its gradual implementation under President Tinubu signals a renewed commitment to governance reform and national development.

Also, Akume expressed unwavering support for the Tax Reforms Bills, describing it as visionary legislation designed to revamp Nigeria’s economy.

Senator Akume emphasized that the current tax system is over 50 years in operation and fails to provide maximum benefits to Nigerians.

He urged that comments on the bills should be assessed based on its intent, purpose, and credibility, rather than sectional or primordial feelings, citing its nationalistic and pro-poor in nature.

“Solutions to complex problems are not as instant as instant coffee. The Federal Government and all tiers of governments have to come together to ensure prosperity in the land,” he noted.