The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the recent actions of Chief Paulinus Akpeki, the Vice Chairman of the party for Delta Central Senatorial District, over the purported submission of a reconciliation report to the party’s National Chairman.

In a statement signed by Chief Francis Obigbor, acting Chairman of the Delta State APC, the party clarified that Chief Akpeki lacked the authority to receive or present the Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor-led reconciliation committee’s report on behalf of the State Working Committee (SWC). Chief Obigbor described Akpeki’s actions as an overreach and an intentional attempt to create confusion within the party.

The Delta State APC called on the party’s National Chairman and the National Working Committee (NWC) to disregard any reports or representations made by Chief Akpeki, emphasising that these actions were unauthorised.

Chief Obigbor reassured party members and stakeholders, urging them to remain calm and focused, despite the distraction caused by this incident. He reaffirmed that he, as Acting Chairman, was awaiting the formal submission of the reconciliation report from the Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor committee.

Once the report is received, Chief Obigbor stated his intention to present it to the State Working Committee, the State Caucus, and the State Executive Committee for comprehensive deliberation and appropriate action.

He also emphasized his commitment to serving as Acting Chairman until Elder Omeni Sobotie, the substantive chairman, resumes his duties in person and presides over meetings held at the State Secretariat in Asaba.

The Statement read: “The attention of the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to an unauthorized presentation by Chief Paulinus Akpeki, the Vice Chairman of Delta Central Senatorial District, who purportedly received a report from the Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor-led reconciliation committee on behalf of the State Working Committee of the Party.

“We categorically state that Chief Akpeki has no authority to receive any report or present the same before the National Chairman. His actions are a clear usurpation of power and a deliberate attempt to confuse within the party.

“We urge the National Chairman and the National Working Committee (NWC) to discount this report and any actions taken by Chief Akpeki.

“To all our party faithful and stakeholders, we urge you to remain calm and not be distracted by this unauthorized action.

“As the Acting Chairman of the Delta State APC, I continue to await the O’tega Emerhor committee’s report. Once received, I intend to present it before the State Working Committee, State Caucus, and State Executive Committee for rigorous debate and further action, if necessary.

“I will continue to act as Chairman until Elder Omeni Sobotie returns and physically attends to preside over a meeting called to and held at the State Secretariat, Asaba.