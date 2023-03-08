In a bid to ensure proper service delivery from the government to the residents, the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Broadcasting Service has said that it is presently upgrading its FM Radio station to include a television broadcast.

The newly-appointed managing director of AMAC Broadcasting Service, Ibrahim Pam, made this known while speaking to journalists.

Pam said AMAC being a cosmopolitan council that hosts the seat of government, members of the diplomatic community as well as major private sector establishments need a major media outfit that will meet the peculiar needs of people from its coverage area.

The managing director revealed that the upgrading is a private sector-driven initiative and that already all necessary arrangements have been put in place in collaboration with reputable broadcast managers to ensure a smooth takeoff.

“We are already putting our structures in place, we have applied to the regulatory agency, which is the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for an operational licence.”

“We already have an existing structure in Karshi known as AMAC Community Radio, which we intend to use as its take-off. We will have an additional radio station which will be a commercial station that will stretch the nooks and crannies of the FCT and some neighbouring states,” he said.

He said AMAC Broadcasting Service will build its operations on fairness and equity, and that whatever is deemed to be for the good of the people will be given the needed attention without regard to who or where it comes from.

“The primary objective is having a platform where the Council will be able to interface with the public through radio and television and to be able to solicit the support and cooperation of members of the public towards achieving the objective of development in every nook and cranny of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC),” he added.