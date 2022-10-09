The Network of Benue Professionals (NBF) has described the call by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to resign, as a very courageous step.

Ortom had urged Ayu to either reconcile with aggrieved members of the party or resign from his position.

Governor Ortom spoke during an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) in Makurdi.

The NBF in a statement signed by Obed Kuhwa, its National Coordinator, described Ortom’s advice to the PDP National Chairman as a positive development that can only come from a courageous and honest man with conscience.

“The body observes that Dr. Ayu made that pledge on his own volition without pressure from any quarters and as such, should resign honourably even without being told to avoid dragging his name in the mud.

“It equally commends Governor Ortom for standing for the truth and calling for justice, fairness, transparency and honesty on the part of Dr. Ayu, not minding the resentment from those who are deliberately blind to the error on the part of the PDP National Chairman.

“The NBF regrets that Dr. Ayu’s indiscretion and disregard for honesty are threats to the good name of Benue people as it could put a question mark on their attitude towards those who assist them to achieve their dreams.

“The body therefore call on Dr. Ayu to heed the call by Governor Ortom to either resign or make haste to mend fences with those aggrieved by the happenings in the PDP occasioned partly by his actions and inaction.

“It urged the PDP helmsman not to see the counsel by Governor Ortom as ill-intentioned, but as an honest show of love from a brother to enable him (Ayu) see reason and avoid tainting his political image and serving as a clog to subsequent aspirations by Benue people.

“The NBF advised those who prefer hurling insult at Governor Ortom over the Ayu saga to have a rethink and prevail on Dr. Ayu to come down from his high horse and do that which would grant him political survival now and in the future,” Kuhwa said.