Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will have a second chance at parole at a hearing in Pretoria on Friday after he was wrongly ruled ineligible for early release from prison in March.

AP reports that a parole board will consider the former Olympic runner’s case again this week and decide “whether the inmate is suitable or not for social integration.”

Pistorius, a world-famous double-amputee athlete, has been in prison in Gauteng since late 2014 for the shooting death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.