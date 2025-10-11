Advertisement

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved icons, Diane Keaton, who has died at the age of 79.

Keaton, born in Los Angeles, California, rose to stardom in the early 1970s with her unforgettable portrayal of Kay Adams-Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ series. She went on to become one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation, with a career spanning over five decades and marked by versatility, wit, and charm.

Her performance in Annie Hall (1977), Woody Allen’s classic romantic comedy ,earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1978. Keaton’s distinctive blend of humour, vulnerability, and individuality made her a defining screen presence of her era.

Over the years, she delivered acclaimed performances in films such as Father of the Bride, The First Wives Club, Reds, Marvin’s Room, and Something’s Gotta Give. She earned four Oscar nominations in total, all in the Best Actress category.

Keaton’s family confirmed her death in California to People magazine and The New York Times.

Tributes have been pouring in from across Hollywood. Her First Wives Club co-star Bette Midler wrote on Instagram, “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was … oh, la, lala!”

Actor Ben Stiller also honoured her memory on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.”

Known for her quirky fashion sense, quick wit, and candid personality, Keaton was regarded as one of Hollywood’s most genuine and endearing figures both on and off screen.

Despite her fame, she remained private about her personal life. She never married but was a devoted mother to her two adopted children, Dexter and Duke.