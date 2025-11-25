Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has taken a swipe at former Vice President Abubakar Atiku over his recent claims about having the capacity to fix Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that Atiku formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday in his hometown of Jada, Adamawa State. The former vice president completed his registration at Ward 1, Jada Local Government Area, where he was welcomed by ADC supporters, youth groups, and party officials who thronged the venue for the ceremony.

But, speaking on Channels Television’s current affairs programme, ‘Politics Today, on Monday evening, Oshiomhole questioned Atiku’s credibility and political consistency. He argued that if the former vice president was unable to provide leadership or resolve internal issues within his previous party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), then he lacked the moral basis to claim he could fix Nigeria.

According to the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “If Atiku, as a former vice president under the PDP, could not fix or reorganise his party despite the influence he wielded, how then does he claim he can fix Nigeria? President Obasanjo gave him enormous leverage, including influence over several governors, yet he still couldn’t provide leadership within the PDP.”

Oshiomhole further accused Atiku of political opportunism, alleging that his departures and returns to the PDP were driven solely by electoral ambitions.

He added that Atiku had moved from the APC back to the PDP after losing the party’s presidential ticket and has now found “a new shelter” in the ADC. He questioned the viability of the ADC as a platform capable of delivering national victory in future elections, describing Atiku as “weather-beaten” politically.

The lawmaker also criticised former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, whom he described as even less credible than Atiku. He recalled Amaechi’s controversial shutdown of the Rivers State judiciary during his tenure, alleging that the move was driven by an attempt to impose his preferred candidate as chief judge of the State.

Oshiomhole said, “A guy who shut down Rivers judiciary because he wanted to appoint his own favourite as Chief Judge of Rivers State and once he could not have his way, the River State Judiciary was shut down for almost two years. The courts were shut, a whole autonomous arm of government.

“If that man has federal powers, he will shut down the Supreme Court. As they say, if you start stealing a piece of meat from your mother’s pot, when you grow up, you become an armed robber.”

In conclusion, Senator Oshiomhole said “As for me, I don’t see anyone who will vote for someone like Amaechi.”