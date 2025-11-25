The FCT Police Command has banned the sale, purchase, or use of firecrackers, knockout explosives, and other unauthorised pyrotechnics before or during the Christmas celebrations.

The police said under the leadership of CP Miller Dantawaye, as the FCT commissioner, the residents are urged to refrain from the sale, purchase, or use of firecrackers, knockout explosives, and other unauthorised pyrotechnics.

FCT police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the decision was taken as the command is concerned about the increasing circulation of these items across the territory.

According to her, “Firecrackers pose serious safety hazards, including injuries, fire outbreaks, and widespread panic. They also create opportunities for criminal elements to mask unlawful activities. Beyond these risks, their indiscriminate use disrupts public peace and endangers vulnerable members of the community, particularly children, the elderly, and persons with underlying health conditions.

“Residents are therefore strongly urged to comply with this advisory. FCT Police operatives have been charged to enforce this directive and ensure that violators are arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report anyone involved in the sale or use of firecrackers. Reports may be made at the nearest police station or through the FCT Police Command emergency lines: 08032003913, 08068587311.”