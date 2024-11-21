For the first time in a decade, Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala will not be in contention for the 2024 CAF’s Women Player of the Year award, as the iconic Nigerian international was left out of the 10-name shortlist unveiled by the African soccer governing body on Wednesday night.

The 10-player shortlist for the 2024 African women’s player of the year features world-class footballers plying their trade both on the continent as well as abroad, including Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade and teammate Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Others are Sandrine Niyonkuru of Burundi, Malawi duo of Tabitha Chawinga and Temwa Chawinga, Sanaa Mssoudy of Morocco as well as South Africa duo of Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thembi Kgatlana.

Also shortlisted for the award are Zambia duo of Barbara Banda and Racheal Kundananji.

The CAF Interclub Women’s Player of the Year is also an exciting category to look out for, with six of the 10 nominees currently vying for the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions league title in Morocco.

The recognition of the best coach in the women’s football will also be recognised at the glittering ceremony.

The list of nominees includes young and emerging African women’s football coaches such as Mildred Cheche (Kenya) who qualified the Kenyan U-17 national team to its first ever FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, as well Thinasonke Mbuli who guided UWC to a historic qualification to the CAF Women’s Champions League amongst others.

The winners of each category will be determined through votes from a diverse panel, including the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, and the head coaches and captains of member associations, as well as clubs participating in the group stages of CAF Interclub competitions.

The CAF Awards 2024 which cover the period between January 2024 and October 2024 will be held on 16 December 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.