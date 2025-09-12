Dr Musa Oshodi has been re-elected unopposed as the President of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) for a second term of four years.

The elections, conducted yesterday in Abuja, resulted in the emergence of Salisu Muhammad Aliyu and Lawrence Esudu as the first and second vice presidents of the Federation, respectively. Both were elected unopposed, alongside Jude Aifuwa Atoe from Benin, who also secured the position of Secretary-General of NJF without opposition.

In other key positions, Franca Audu was elected as the Athlete Representative on the NJF board, while Amos Iliya claimed the role of Technical Representative, and Jeneth Ewagu was voted in as Treasurer of the Federation.

The elected zonal representatives are as follows: Salisu Mohammed Aliyu – North West; Ado Umar Garko – North East; Damisa Suleiman – North Central; Musa Oshodi – South West; Esudu Lawrence – South East; and Josh Franklin – South South.

Speaking to journalists after taking the oath of office for his second term, President Musa Oshodi unveiled a bold and forward-looking agenda aimed at consolidating past achievements and elevating the sport to new heights.

“This second term is not just a continuation—it is about consolidation and advancement,” Oshodi declared. “We will build on the gains we’ve made and push forward with renewed energy and purpose.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to positioning judo as a premier sport in Nigeria, alongside football, athletics, and wrestling, stating that his core agenda focuses on upgrading the skills of athletes, coaches, and referees through professional training programmes.

“We cannot focus solely on athletes—our coaches and referees are equally important. Coaches train them, and referees represent our federation on the global stage. We must enhance their technical and mental capacity.”

Oshodi highlighted the importance of investing in sports infrastructure and announced plans to form a credible marketing committee composed of experienced professionals to realise the federation’s ambitious goals.

“Our dreams will not remain on paper. With solid marketing and partnerships, we will bring them to life. We intend to treat judo as a business—not just a sport. We want our youth to take pride in wearing the judo badge and to choose judo over other sports.”

Oshodi promised that his second term would witness a robust grassroots revival plan, including cadet and junior tournaments nationwide.

“We’re going back to the grassroots. That’s where the real talent lies, and that’s where the future of Nigerian judo begins. Without grassroots development, we’re only deceiving ourselves.”

He added that these grassroots initiatives would be consistent and strategic, ensuring sustainability and long-term impact.

Looking ahead, Oshodi outlined the federation’s strategy for international representation, particularly in relation to future Olympic Games.

“We’ve progressed from having no athletes to having seven or eight in the Olympic qualifying zone. The next step is to participate in as many international championships as possible to gain ranking points.”

He emphasised the need for early preparation and close monitoring of elite athletes, many of whom are training abroad.

“We want to ensure they receive access to grants and proper training. Our national coaches will maintain close oversight, regardless of where these athletes are based.”

Oshodi also acknowledged the support of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), reiterating his commitment to maintaining a smooth, collaborative relationship with all stakeholders.

Dr Babatunde O Salu, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, described the elections as free, fair, and transparent.