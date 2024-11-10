Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray won Samsunspor in a thrilling 3-2 encounter in the Turkish Super League at the RAMS Park on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Nigerian settled the top-of-the-table clash between Galatasaray, the table toppers, and Samsunspor, unlikely league challengers.

It took Osimhen just four minutes to put his side ahead with a well-placed header, planting Lucas Torreira’s cross into the top corner to the fans’ delight.

Samsunspor did equalise early in the second half but Osimhen restored Galatasaray’s lead five minutes later, with the former Lille striker pouncing the goalkeeper’s failure to claim a cross to head the loose ball into the net at the far post.

He scored his second brace in four days following his Europa League heroics against Tottenham earlier on Thursday.

Osimhen has scored six goals in six league matches and eight goals in nine matches since the start of his loan spell.

Both sides traded a goal each after Osimhen’s brace which was ultimately enough to secure all three points for unbeaten Galatasaray, extending their lead at the summit to six points.