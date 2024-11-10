Fernandes scored the opener and claimed a second – which went down as a Victor Kristiansen own goal – before setting up Alejandro Garnacho for an excellent third as United completed a third win in four games since Erik ten Hag was sacked.

It provided a positive platform for new head coach Ruben Amorim to fly into England on Monday, although it will be a couple of days before the Sporting boss gets his visa so he can officially start work.

United were yet to confirm the precise nature of Amorim’s backroom team and whether Van Nistelrooy will be part of it.

However, the home fans serenaded Van Nistelrooy at the final whistle and the Dutchman can be pleased with the return of three wins and a draw from four games, even if United remain in the bottom half of the table.

Fernandes’ opener was United’s first shot on target. The home side’s second came after a period of intense Leicester pressure, during which Wilfred Ndidi wasted a glorious chance to level when he beat the offside trap but hit his shot straight at Andre Onana when he only had the United keeper to beat.

After that, it was a case of damage limitation for the visitors, who suffered their heaviest league defeat of the season.