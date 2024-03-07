Chances of the Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, playing for Napoli in Serie A beyond next season are almost nil.

The attacker has been linked to several big clubs including the Premier League trio of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United while some reports claim PSG are also interested.

Most African fans believe joining the Red Devils will not be a good move for the striker, while some insist PSG and arsenal are the best options if he wants to win trophies.

Osimhen reportedly penned €130m (approx. £111m) release clause in his contract with the Italian giants, which a potential buyer must be willing to pay.

Whether or not PSG or Arsenal would be willing to splash out that much on the goal machine remains to be seen.

One of the respondents on goal.com, Umunna Bishop, said Manchester United are just living in the past glory days and not good for a rising star like Osimhen. “Who are the players he will play with, Anthony?” Bishop asked.

For Nworah Michael, If Arsenal sign Osimhen, they’ll not only win the Premier League but the Champions League as well.

Also on the Rest is Football Podcast, Lineker was asked by Micah Richards who he would sign for if he was in Osimhen’s position.

“I think I’d look at it and I’d go, at the moment, Arsenal,” Lineker replied.

“I would say, Arsenal are probably a centre-forward away from winning things. Chelsea are a centre-forward away from becoming competitive again.

“Man Utd are a centre-forward away from improving, but they’ve still got a long way to go.

“If I were him, I would want to go somewhere where you think you’re going to win things.”

Arsenal currently sit in third place in the Premier League table – two points adrift from league leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side have shown that they have real quality in the last two seasons.

For Victor Victor, the Napoli star should go to PSG and win trophies and score lots of goals, insisting that it is not a must to play in the Premier League.