Victor Osimhen and Alhassan Yusuf were not involved in training as the Super Eagles began preparation for Thursday’s heavy clash against hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that although the duo turned up for the training, they were barred from participating in the exercise.

Yusuf sustained an injury in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, but no one knew the nature or extent of the injury that got Osimhen off the training.

But OC Nice of France striker, Terem Moffi, was sighted in a tedious training while Leicester City of England striker, Kelechi Iheanacho also took part to give Jose Peseiro options in the attack.

The Super Eagles will take on the host, Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire on Thursday at the Stade Olympique Alassan Ouattara Stadium.

The Media Officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, however, confirmed that their withdrawal from training on Monday was only a precautionary measure.