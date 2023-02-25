The duo of Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, have expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the ongoing 2023 general elections, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They both spoke separately shortly after casting their votes at their polling units in Ikenne and Abeokuta respectively on Saturday.

While the Vice President and his wife, Dolapo, exercised their civic responsibilities at Polling Unit 02 of Ward 01 in Egunrege area of Ikenne, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, former president Obasanjo, however, cast his vote at Polling Unit 022 of Ward II, Zone 06 of Olusomi Compound, Sokori in the Totoro area of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, the Vice President, who disclosed that Ogunrege polling unit where he cast his vote was peaceful, also expressed the optimism that same will be witnessed across the state.

“This is my poling booth. The Ogunrege poling booth is very peaceful and I hope this is the same all across the state,” Osinbajo stated.

Also, Obasanjo in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote, declared that Nigeria was getting it right, particularly with the use of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) adopted by INEC for the 2023 general elections, notwithstanding that there were still rooms for improvement.

Obasanjo emphatically declared that he was in full support of anything, be it technology or other areas, that will help Nigeria achieve transparent elections.

“I think we are getting it through, you can see things. There are apparent rooms for improvement in future,” Obasanjo stated.