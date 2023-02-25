Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the introduction of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the 2023 general elections.

Ganduje made the commendation shortly after casting his vote around 9:55am at Ganduje Cikin Gari polling unit 008 of Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa local government area of the State.

“There is really improvement in the technology introduced by INEC which is better for democracy,” Ganduje said.

According to him, the introduction of the new technology would go a long way in checking electoral malpractices or fraud.

He, however, noted that the accreditation process was slow and called for improvement of the process.

“The process is slow because it takes time before the accreditation,” Ganduje noted.

The governor also commended the INEC officials, security agents and all other stakeholders for their commitment to ensure that the election was hitch-free, fair and credible.

The Governor, therefore, called on the people of the State to come out en masse and exercise their civic responsibility in order to vote leaders of their choice.