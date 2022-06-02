Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s appeal to the Progressive Governors to allow him pick his successor, a northern group under the auspices of Coalition of Arewa Youth and Women for PY0 2023 has said among the presidential aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the best to succeed the President should be his loyal vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari in his meeting with the governors of his party before leaving the shores of this country was quoted to have appealed to them to allow him pick his successor.

The coalition in the statement issued and signed by its spokesperson, Mohammed Lawal, it was not a coincidence, but a divine voice guiding the president to stir in the right direction and hand over the mantle of leadership to the best man for the job.

It said although there are so many presidential aspirants, only one of them is standing taller, higher, more competent, acceptable, tested and trusted as he is “A man who has been president in acting capacity, a professor of Law, an investment czar and exceptional political breed of his rare kind.

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo SAN.

“Across Nigeria, from North to South, East to West you find Prof Yemi Osinbajo with the Muslims and Christians, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Igede, Idoma, Ibibio, Ekwere, Ishekiri and others for unity, peace and development to prevail in Nigeria.

“He is a detribalised Nigerian, a man who is only defined by his humanity, philanthropy and respect for all irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation, indeed, a symbol of national unity. A leader with impeccable qualities of leadership, one of the best and rare politicians of our time.

“This intelligent pillar of hope, vibrant, discipline leader and bulldozer of work has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience. As a classroom teacher, he was the teachers’ teacher, full of knowledge and intellect, with easy methods of impacting others, cherished and admired by both staff and students.”

The coalition further averred that Osinbajo’s days as the commissioner of justice and attorney-general of Lagos State, were still yearned for, with memories that linger in the minds of the common man in the state and beyond, particularly those who enjoyed an uninterrupted judicial transformation, that protected all and sundry.