A member of the election management Committee of the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) special national convention, Senator Abubakar Girei, has said that the actual winner of the party’s national special convention is the incumbent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Girei is a chieftain of the ruling party who contested for the position of the national deputy chairman (North) but had to step down to respect the consensus arrangement of the party that brought in Senator Abdullahi Adamu as national chairman of the party and other National Working Committee (NWC).

In an interview with journalists in Kaduna, Senator Girei said the primary that produced former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the standard flag bearer of the party was very fair, free, transparent and credible.

“But I can tell you that the Vice President won the special convention without fear of contradiction. As the vice president, he is an heir to the throne, a crown prince who should have been given the right of first refusal in the contest in which he offered himself to serve the nation in which he had a national acceptability.

“He had the best speech and his manifesto at the convention was the best, he identified problems and proffered solutions to them more than all other aspirants. For someone who has never contested any election before and with no politicking knowledge to emerge third at the convention, I consider him the greatest winner of the convention. I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria has lost the best presidential candidate that would have been produced” he stressed.

He lamented how those who stand for truth and what is good for the masses of this country are not appreciated, adding that in politics of today, it is very clear that the highest bidders always have their way and election goes to not necessarily the best but those who could buy their way in a cash and carry manner.

Girei who expressed joy that flag bearers of political parties had emerged, congratulated the flag bearer of his party the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others, promised to work with commitment for the overall victory of the APC flag bearers from bottom to top.