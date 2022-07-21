2023 Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, over his victory in last Saturday’s Governorship Election in Osun State, stating that it is sign of good things to come.

Also, he commended the Party’s Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over his statement recently that other former Aspirants who contested with him for the Party’s ticket would be included in the PDP National Campaign Council that will be inaugurated soon.

In a statement signed by the director general of the Anakwenze Campaign Organisation, Comrade Eric Oluwole, he described Adeleke’s victory as well deserved considering the fact that the PDP and the same winner Ademola were robbed of victory in the 2018 Governorship Election in the state through a controversial return.

It will be recalled that Adeleke of the PDP was coasting home to victory over the then APC Candidate and the incumbent Governor of the State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, when INEC suddenly declared that election as inconclusive and ordered a rerun, which was eventually won by the APC Candidate.

But the table has now turned as Adeleke won last Saturday’s election having polled 403,371 votes to defeat the APC Candidate and incumbent Governor Oyetola, who scored 375, 027 votes. The PDP Candidate had won in 17 of the state’s 30 Local Government Areas, LGAs, while APC won in 13.

Anakwenze said that with Adeleke’s victory, the good People of Osun State have demonstrated their admirable sense of Justice by returning the PDP’s mandate, which was overturned in 2018, to the rightful owner who has vowed to put his whole being into the genuine service of all the People of the State irrespective of party affiliation or whatever differences.

Describing the victory as a loud statement that the People of Nigeria generally are yearning for a positive change in governance at all levels, and are ready to vote PDP in the coming 2023 general elections, Anakwenze advised Adeleke to keep to his promise of working truly in the overall interest of the good People of Osun State.

He urged the Governor-Elect to be genuinely committed to the welfare of the People of Osun State to justify their confidence in our Great Party, the PDP as truly a Shelter of Comfort and provider of the much needed democratic dividends to the generality of the expectant People of our dear Country without discrimination.

While applauding the move on the PDP National Campaign Council, Anakwenze said that bringing the former Presidential Aspirants with their individual political weight, influence, support, campaign structures nationwide and wealth of experience together in one structure is a well-thought-out stragegy for mobilising popular support of PDP leaders and members across the Country behind one goal.

This will eventually help in mobilising the votes of the generality of the Nigerian Electorate for the Candidate of our Great Party, the PDP, in the 2023 Presidential Election. Besides, this will build the Party into an unconquerable force that will move into battle as a united family and win the 2023 Election.

Anakwenze also advised Atiku to fulfill his promise by reaching out to unite all the aggrieved members of the party in the country again into one happy, harmonious and peaceful family, whose every member will work genuinely vigorously to ensure that the Candidate of our Great Party wins the coming Presidential Election. All hands must be on the deck for PDP to win; and we shall win.

Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Mr Paul Ibe, had said recently that plans were on to form the PDP National Campaign Council that will integrate all the Presidential Aspirants who contested but lost the Party’s Presidential Primary to Atiku, among others.

Ibe had said: “Plans are underway to inaugurate the campaign council and appoint a director general. You have to understand that this is not just an Atiku thing. Everyone has to be involved. There are plans to integrate other individuals who lost out at the primaries.”