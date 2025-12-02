Adebayo Olugbenga Adedamola, popularly known as Fryo, emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2026 Osun State governorship election on Tuesday.

Adedamola polled 919 votes out of 957 cast at the primary held on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Chairman of the primary, Humphrey Abba, announced the results, noting that 20 votes were void and one aspirant had withdrawn.

Despite his earlier resignation from the party, the name of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, appeared on the ballot.

PDP officials clarified that votes cast for Adeleke would not count, urging delegates to follow instructions.

Adeleke’s resignation, dated November 4, cited ongoing crises within the PDP’s national leadership as the reason for his departure.

The primary was monitored by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the party’s national committee, with heightened security provided by the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Osun State PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, had earlier indicated that internal party crises had delayed the conduct of the primaries, even though INEC allows parties to submit governorship candidates until December 15 for the August 2026 poll.