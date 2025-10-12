Ahead of the August 2026 governorship election in Osun State, a group, Osun Arise, is drumming support for the emergence of the immediate past deputy governor, Benedict Gboyega Alabi, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer.

Advertisement

In a statement by its state coordinator, Prince Adedayo Mukaila, Osun Arise noted that Alabi has garnered the necessary experience under the tutelage of his boss, Gboyega Oyetola and is prepared to utilise it.

To avoid divisive primaries, the group urged Osun APC to embrace a consensus candidate like Benedict Gboyega Alabi, adding that the former deputy governor is the symbol around which unity can be forged.

Advertisement

“The recent decision of our respected leader and former governor, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, to graciously withdraw from the 2026 gubernatorial race demonstrates his characteristic selflessness and commitment to the broader success of APC.

“It creates a healthy space for the party to unite behind a candidate who will not only secure victory but also faithfully continue the developmental trajectory already established.

“It presents a strategic opportunity for all true progressives within and outside the party to present a candidate who embodies the party’s legacy, possesses the requisite experience, and can lead us to a resounding victory in 2026.

“That candidate is His Excellency, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi (BOA), the immediate past deputy governor of Osun State, whose credentials, party loyalty, and unifying presence make him the best consensus choice for the APC,” the group stated.