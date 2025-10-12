Fresh facts have emerged that the World Bank has committed $700 million to the federal government for the SURWASH programme towards ending open defecation, strengthening water, sanitation and WASH projects.

The co-consultant, Dr Bilkisu Dossah, disclosed this at a two-day workshop held at the Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, Secretariat, Ibadan.

She explained that the validation workshop focused on key areas including WASH sector analysis, political economy analysis, monitoring and evaluation framework, capacity building needs, gender inclusivity, sustainability and stakeholders’ engagement.

She noted that while seven states were already benefiting under Tier 1, Oyo State was among five others (Oyo, Abia, Anambra, Edo and Kwara) eligible under Tier 2 for technical assistance.

Dossah further highlighted the challenges that should be addressed for the enablement of the WASH programme in Oyo State, which included the absence of a full-fledged Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, the lack of a legal framework for WASH, weak institutional coordination and the absence of a regulatory body.

She therefore recommended the speedy passage of the draft WASH policy into law, the creation of a Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, and the establishment of a regulatory body to strengthen accountability and service delivery.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State government has reaffirmed its commitment to ending open defecation and strengthening water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) projects by keying into the new development version supported by the World Bank, code-named Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) programme.

The state’s commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Barrister Seun Ashamu, urged participants to critically review the consultant’s report.

The commissioner, who was represented by the director of forestry, Mr Sunday Moradeyo, admonished the participants to make recommendations that would enhance the health, well-being, and future of Oyo State residents.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

In his address, the chairman of the House Committee on Environment, Ecology, and Water Resources, Hon. Rahman Olorunpoto, stated that the two-day validation workshop on the preparedness of the state for the SURWASH programme is commendable, as it confirmed the concern of the present administration towards the well-being of the citizens.

Olorunpoto promised to brief the house on the need to provide legislative support for the realization of this noble intention.