Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has directed the 37-member transition committee he constituted to swing into action with immediate effect with the view to ensure a hitch-free transition from the current administration to the incoming government.

Inaugurating the committee headed by Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji, Adeleke directed the committee to examine matters relating to state labour force, welfare, payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity, review the current security architecture of the state and interface with relevant security agencies in order to ensure a seamless transition and ascertain facts and figures about the general state of affairs of Osun State

He also told them to ascertain the state of finance of the state including funds from the federation allocation account, internally generated revenue, grants and other sources of income, and examine the present structure, finance, effectiveness of local government in Osun State and make appropriate recommendations among others.

Adeleke, who noted that the people of Osun state expect so much from his administration, charged the committee to be creative and innovative as it carries out its assignment, adding that its approach must be practical and down to earth.

“Your task is bigger than ensuring a seamless transition in partnership with the team from the side of the outgoing state government; I expect robust innovations and out of the box ideas on how best to hit the ground running by November.

“We are now at the critical point of demonstrating our readiness to translate our electoral promises into visible reality in the form of good governance across all sectors of our society.

“This composition of this committee stems from my desire to ensure a proper mix of various citizens with first hand knowledge of the state of affairs in this state. You are selected because I know you have deep knowledge of our state and the aspirations of our people. You are also all fully aware of our five point agenda” Adeleke said.

Responding on behalf of members, the committee chairman, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji expressed the commitment of the committee to deliver on the assignment given to them.

He expressed confidence in the calibre of people that constituted the committee adding that members are capable hands in their fields of endeavours.