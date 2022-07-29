National chairman of the Labour Party Hon. Julius Abure has called on Nigerians to remain resolute in their quest for good governance and not be carried away with insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the party’s structures.

Abure stated this at a North West one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of Labour Party and the Obi/Datti project.

Also speaking at the event, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman in Kaduna State Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman said the emergence of Peter Obi as the Labour Party presidential flag bearer has given Nigerians hope for a better tomorrow.

He noted however that, although the NLC is not partisan, the trade union will stand behind the project for their struggle in a quest for new Nigeria.

“We are overwhelmed. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) registered the Labour Party in the law. By implication, it is our party. Although we are not partisan, it is the same platform we will use for our political struggle in Nigeria.

“One person who came to the party has sent a strong message and people in politics for over 30 years are now jittery, which everyone should ask what is going on, because they only acquired wealth for themselves but do not have the mind to touch lives like Peter Obi”.

Speaking also, chairman of the Obi/Datti Support Group Comrade Sani Saeed Altukry, expressed satisfaction with the turn out of supporters at the event, adding that “Peter Obi is a sellable product.

“He is the only one who can be able to deliver us from political slavery and the challenges posed on us by poor representation all these while. I have been going from one state to the other and I must tell you that the movement is gaining momentum on a daily basis and am highly optimistic that we are going to win” he added.

In his remark, the Labour Party state chairman, Mr. Peter Hassan, said Kaduna will do everything possible to ensure Nigerians sing a new song come 2023.

“We are very much concerned about the progress of this party. Issue of leadership at the state level is critical. We need to have reliable leadership in the state who can work as a team leader, a single leadership. We will make sure that team workers and the labour union are mobilised to ensure victory in the end, because presently, you can’t discuss politics now at the national level without the Labour Party.