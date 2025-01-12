A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has urged Nigerians, especially members of the opposition parties to desist from making statements that can incite the masses against the government.

Oyintiloye, while admitting the right of the opposition parties to act as the watchdog for government’s policies and programmes, frowns at making comments that could destabilise the country.

The former Special Adviser to ex-Governor Gbogega Oyetola, now Minister or Blue Economy, made the remarks while speaking with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Oyintiloye stressed that unchecked negative comments and criticisms by the opposition parties could cause unnecessary distractions for the Federal Government.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, noted that the government needs constructive criticism from the opposition at the moment to deliver good governance.

The APC Cheiftain stressed that politics of bitterness and hatred by the opposition would not in any way promote unity but rather cause division and ill feelings among Nigerians.

Oyintiloye maintained that anyone hiding under the umbrella of the opposition to incite the masses against the government through their comments should be treated as enemy of the country.

The former member of the Osun State House of Assembly also noted that recent comments attributed to some opposition figures against President Bola Tinubu had caused unnecessary uproar.

“The truth is that we don’t have any other country except Nigeria, and that is why we need to play the role of opposition reasonably.

“Making comments that could incite the masses against the government in the name of politics is unpatriotic and should be avoided.

“Members of opposition parties have the right to criticise the government but such should be constructive to assist government to achieve its best for the people.

“If such it is done in good faith, it will keep the true essence of democracy alive, give it a chance of improving the quality of good governance and hence create a better society”, he said.

Oyintiloye, however, called on the government to take constructive criticism seriously, as those that would improve the country and make it enviable among the comity of nations.

He added that the government should imbibe the culture of engaging the critical stakeholders at the policy formation stage to reduce unnecessary criticism of policies during their implementation.

Oyintiloye called for support and prayers for Tinubu to succeed in his assignment urging Nigerians to always contribute their quota.