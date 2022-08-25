Osun State government has announced the appointments of four new Obas in Ife East, Ejigbo West, Ife East Central, and Atakumosa East Local Government Areas.

The commissioner for information and civic orientation, Funke Egbemode, who made this known after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting named the appointees as Prince Samuel Oluwasegun Adedire as Obawara of Iwara-Ife in Ife East Local government.

Others are Prince Josiah Adeleke Oyewole Awolade as Olaaresa of Masifa in Ejigbo West LCDA, Chief Joseph Olubiyi Toriola as Ogunsua Modakeke in Ife East Central LCDA and Prince Adedeji Olusegun Isaiah as the Tirimi of Iperindo in Atakumosa East Local Government.

It would be recalled that the stool of Obawara of Iwara-Ife became vacant on August 12, 2018 following the death of Olayiwola Adereti, the late Obawara of Iwara- ife and according to Egbemode, chiefs unanimously selected Prince Samuel Olusegun Adedire as Obawara-elect and ratified by the Ooni of Ife who is the consenting authority to the stool.

Also, the stool Olaaresa of Masifa in Ejigbo West LCDA became vacant on April 23, 2018 and On September 2, 2021, the kingmakers voted and picked Prince Josiah Adeleke Oyewole Awolade as the Olaaresa of Masifa-elect.

In another development, the stool of Ogunsua Modakeke in Ife East Central LCDA became vacant following the death of Oba Moses Oladejo Oyediran on March 13, 2022, the chiefs voted Chief Joseph Olubiyi Toriola as next Ogunsua Modakeke. The Ooni of Ife has also given his consent to the appointment.

And finally, the stool of Tirimi of Iperindo in Atakumosa East Local Government became vacant on 1st February, 2017 sequel to the judgement of the High Court which set aside the appointment of Prince Joseph Folorunso Olowu Ifayemiwo, all the six kingmakers of Tirimi of Iperindo met on 18th November, 2021 where they selected Prince Adedeji Olusegun Isaiah as the Tirimi-elect.

Egbemode said that all the four appointments take immediate effect.