Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has given assurance that Ilesa University, Ilesa, will be a unique institution because it is being nurtured to be inoculated from the perennial challenges that plague an average public university in the country.

The governor who stated this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Implementation Committee of the upgrade of Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, to university status noted that the university is benchmarked against best global practices

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the continued support of all critical stakeholders, considering the current and future economic outlook of the state and the demonstration of self-sustainability of the University gave credence to the government decision to upgrade the citadel of learning.

The governor described the members of the committee headed by emeritus professor Olu Aina as eminent academics and professionals who would bring to bear their diverse experience in actualising the objectives for the upgrade of the College of Education to a full-fledged university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oyetola said the goal of the upgrade is to increase access to quality and equitable education at all levels to empower Osun citizens to realize their full potential.

“In actualising these objectives, we have constantly collaborated with the private sector and other key stakeholders as well as supporting initiatives geared towards improving our education system.

“The idea of this university, therefore, has become necessary to further expand access to qualitative education, among other opportunities, for our young population. Oyetola posited.

On behalf of other committee members, Aina pledged their resolve to carry out the assignment timely and diligently in the best interest of the state.