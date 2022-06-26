The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday upbraided the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Abdullahi Adamu over his comments on the Osun State governorship election, saying resorting to incitement cannot save Governor Gboyega Oyetola from defeat in the July 16, 2022 poll.

The PDP described the statement by the APC national chairman as reckless and that it showed the level of APC’s aversion to peaceful electoral process and disdain for the democratic right, freedom and sovereignty of the people of Osun State to freely and peacefully choose their leaders.

National publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said; “It is pertinent to remind Abdullahi Adamu that election is not a warfare! Directing his party members to “go down to the trenches” in the Osun State governorship election and brazenly asserting zero tolerance for election defeat cannot find accommodation within the ambits of the law.”

Ologunagba in a statement said Abdullahi Adamu’s comment further confirmed that the APC was in mortal fear of the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke’s soaring popularity.

“It is distressing that the APC has become so chaotic in the pursuit of its territorial occupation agenda that the National Chairman views the Osun State governorship election as a warfare in which the people must be conquered.

“More provoking is Abdullahi Adamu’s brazen assertion that the APC has no apology for such an irresponsible, reckless and offensive “posture” against the sensibilities of the people of Osun State.

“Nigerians clearly observed the nerviness and dread of defeat written all over the APC National Chairman’s face while inaugurating and threatening the APC’s National Campaign Council on Osun Governorship Election not to come back crying in defeat; a fate that already awaits the APC on July 16.

“Abdullahi Adamu should know that the Osun State Governorship election is not about incitements, issuing of threats and grandstanding as a ruling Party. He must understand that this election is a referendum on the monumental failure of the APC in Osun State and that the people are solidly behind Senator Ademola Adeleke in their resolve to liberate themselves from the stranglehold of the incompetent, vicious and inhumane APC administration in Osun State,” he said.