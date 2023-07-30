Niger Junta Risks Severe Sanctions As ECOWAS Issues 7-day Ultimatum 

Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, on Sunday afternoon in Abuja, called for the immediate release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum as the legitimate Head of State and Government of the Republic of Niger.

In a communique at the end of the Extraordinary Summit on Socio-Political Situation in the Republic of Niger read by the President, ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, the leaders also rejected any form of purported resignation by President Bazoum and declared him as the only recognised and elected President by ECOWAS, the African Union (AU) and the international community.

‘‘In this regard, only official acts of President Bazoum or his duly-mandated officials will be recognized by ECOWAS,’’ the regional body said.