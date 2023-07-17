Osun Muslim Community Exonerates Adeleke From Religious Bias

Osun State Muslim Community (OSMC) has cleared Governor Ademola Adeleke of alleged religious bias on his recently released list of Commissioners-nominee for the state.

President, OSMC, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi who spoke at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday on A-week long activities for the celebration of Hijrah 1445 A. H. coming up between the 16th and 22nd, July, said it is not fair to accuse Adeleke of religious bias.

He noted that the first three key appointments the governor made namely, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff to the governor and Governor’s Spokesperson were all Muslims and there were no hullabaloo, adding that there are a lot of appointments still to be made.

Recall that Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) under the leadership of Prof. Isiaq Akintola had accused the governor of being a secret agent of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for nominating 17 Christians against 7 Muslims in his commissioners-designate lists.

Sheikh Mustapha Olawuyi who hinted that the theme of the celebration is: “Bridging the Gap Between Corruption and Nation Building”, disclosed that the guest lecturer will be Prof. Mikhail Folorunso, of Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Osun State University.

Among the events for the One-week long event include: Colloquium on Effect of Corruption on Nation Building, Quran Competition, Youth forum to discuss legitimate online business, Stakeholders forum to discuss Apathy to the study of Arabic and Islamic Studies in Nigeria among others.