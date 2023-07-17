 RETEAN Tasks Tinubu On Revival Of Transport Sector

Transporters under the aegis of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) have called on President Bola Tinubu to take advantage of the potentials in the transportation sector to develop the nation’s economy.

They also called on the president to continue to support them to ensure the growth of their businesses.

The chairman of RTEAN in the North Central zone, Alhaji Salman Ayoku made the call during the zonal meeting of the union in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday.

He appealed to the federal government to continue to support the association for a rapid development of the nation’s transportation sector.

Ayoku described transportation as one of the major tools for the nation’s economic development.

He expressed the zone’s full support for the national president of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Maitakobi.