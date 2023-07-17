Oyebanji, Bamidele Back NAAS On Passage Of 2022 Supplementary Budget

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and the Senate majority leader, Hon Michael Opeyemi Bamidele have backed the National Assembly on the passage of the 2022 supplementary budget.

The governor and the Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District expressed happiness that the passed budget would be of great benefit to Ekiti State and the country at large.

Bamidele who explained that the budget was requested for by President Bola Tinubu to finance some uncompleted project of the immediate past administration and provide for palliatives for Nigerians revealed that a total of N4 billion has been earmarked for various road projects in the state in the budget.

The duo spoke in Ikogosi Ekiti at the weekend, after a church service held at the First Baptist Church to commemorate the 90th birthday of the father of the governor, Pa Ezekiel Olakunle Oyebanji.

The governor and his wife Olayemi described Pa Oyebanji as a selfless, Godly man who lived for others and the community.

“Daddy brought us up to be humble, fear God and to give to humanity and he instilled discipline, hard work, humility and commitment through the grace of God. I think that God just gave him a long life to compensate him for his service to humanity and I thank him for bringing all of us up in the way of the lord’.