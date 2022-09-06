Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the recruitment of fresh 1,500 teachers to fill the existing gap in the education sector of the state.

Recall that the state government had recruited 1,000 teachers earlier in the year through a painstaking process involving the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said the new approval will further bridge the teacher/pupil ratio gap in the state.

Egbemode, who disclosed that priority will be given to rural areas in the distribution of manpower, added that a special committee had been constituted to work with the Ministry of Education in implementing the approval.

Meanwhile, the transition committee set up by the State’s governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, which kicked against the recruitment exercise, said it was designed to cripple the economy of the state.

A statement issued by the chairman, Media Sub-Committee of the Transition Committee, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said that the goal of the recruitment exercise was to deepen financing gridlock, plunge workers into another era of pain and hardship and perpetually place the workforce in poverty and the state in under-development.

He noted that as an incoming governor with a popular mandate, Senator Ademola Adeleke will not allow what he called ‘inhuman agenda’ of the outcoming Governor Oyetola to prevail on Osun people.