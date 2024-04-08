Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the opposition All Progressives Congress APC in the state against undermining the existing peace being enjoyed by the people of the state.

The PDP, in a statement by its chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, at the weekend in Osogbo, condemned what it called attempts by the APC “to push the state back into the dark ages of political assassinations on mundane issues of political differences within the party.”

Bisi who alleged a faction of the warring party of stockpiling weapons and ammunition warned that the PDP administration led by Governor Ademola Adeleke, will not tolerate any attempt by any political group or association to interject the prevailing peace in the state with horrible assassination attempts on the life of anyone, political party affiliations notwithstanding.

The chairman noted that the warning became imperative considering claims of death threats and the attendant reactions from the rival APC groups in the state.

The ruling party asked the security agencies to be alert to claims and counterclaims of death threats from the opposition warring factions.

“We have always aligned ourselves with the peaceful disposition of the leader of the state, His Excellency, Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke. We align with his views that there can never be meaningful development in an atmosphere of war and bloodshed.

“We appeal to both the aggressors and the bullied caucuses in the opposition fold to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the state. A situation where political actors in the APC threaten themselves openly and with reckless abandonment, is unacceptable”.

Reacting, the state APC accused the PDP chairman of selling a dummy to the public with respect to the true security situation in the state under the Governor Ademola Adeleke administration.

The APC chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement by the party’s director of media and information, Chief Kola Olabisi, said it was strange that such an unguarded allegation about threat to peace and security could be amplified by a party leader.

Lawal noted that those who know the author of the statement, Hon Sunday Bisi might not be bothered much “as no discerning mind could expect something better from him”.

“Is the memory of Sunday Bisi playing him false to the extent that he has forgotten so soon that an appointee of Governor Adeleke, Dauda Olalekan, popularly known as ‘Emir Ajagungbade’ is currently on trial at different courts of the land over alleged murder, kidnapping and terrorism.

“The context of the ill-thought-out statement of the confused state PDP chairman about the conjectured insecurity in the state would be useful for the police and the DSS who should wait no further to invite Sunday Bisi and help their statutory obligations on the issue at stake,” the statement added.