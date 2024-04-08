Men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have raided some identified black spots and criminal hideouts in Durumi and Dei-Dei axis of Abuja, serving as places of hibernation for hoodlums, and arrested 85 suspects for various offences, ranging from erecting illegal structures and shanties to the peddling of hard drugs and the manufacturing of counterfeit currencies.

FCT police command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh said the operations happened between March 31 to April 4, 2024.

She said, “A search warrant was executed in some of the structures and several exhibits ranging from paper and coins counterfeit currencies both in local and foreign, light weapons, eight motorcycles, seven generators, gadgets, and several ATM cards suspected to have been stolen from their victims were recovered.

“All the arrested suspects will be screened, while those found culpable will be profiled and arraigned in court, as the illegal wooden structures erected by the hoodlums were dismantled and set ablaze to deter criminals from turning these places to a brewing ground of menaces.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police FCT, CP Ben Igweh has reassured residents of his commitment to flush out criminals from FCT and ensure the safety of all.

He also urged residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines to report suspicious activities through: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.