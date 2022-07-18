Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke over his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, saying it is an indication of what to expect in 2023 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday declared Senator Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner with a total vote of 403,371 to defeat his closest rival and incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 375,027 votes.

In a reaction shortly after the announcement, Governor Diri, who was the chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the election, told journalists at the country home of the Adelekes in Ede, that the victory was a massive one for the party and the candidate.

Governor Diri, who congratulated the Osun State governor-elect, said despite the wide acceptance and popularity of the candidate, the God of miracle that brought him to power in 2020 in Bayelsa State is still much alive to deliver the Osun election to PDP.

“I am here in Ede with my colleague, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and my very senior colleague, former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki. We have been here to support our brother. If you will recall that on the day of our mega rally, I sang a song, and the song says ‘power belongs to God.’

With this result by INEC, it has been proven that power belongs to God. And I told you that I am a miracle governor and prayed that the miracle robs off on Osun election. And so, we are all happy and excited.

“Let me on behalf of my national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the presidential candidate of our party in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, say a very big congratulations to the dancing, loving, loveable, straight forward, honest governor-elect. You are now the dancing governor.”

Governor Diri described the victory as the will of the people and a statement of intention by the PDP ahead of the 2023 general election, saying the “PDP is coming.”

Diri stated, “You see, we came in here to campaign and after the campaign we stayed back here with him and from the day of campaign, I clearly told him that there was an organic support for the candidate and for the party, and it has been so proven. Let no man play the role of God. And I have also told you that this election is not only for Osun State, this election was a national election, this election was a test election for 2023. I warn you PDP is coming in 2023.”